SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Saturday’s fatal shooting in northeast Spokane, the victim’s family is calling for answers after they say they’ve received mixed messages of what led to their loved one’s death.
“I’m frustrated that I've reached out to every agency and have gotten no answers,” Autumn Smith said.
Autumn Smith lives in Vancouver, WA. She said her husband, Christopher (Chris) Smith was the man killed on September 2 on the 2100 Block of N Astor Street.
According to authorities, just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. There, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving measures being taken, the victim died on scene.
Initial reports indicate that a bail bondsman was attempting to take the victim into custody when an altercation occurred, leading to the agent opening fire – striking the victim. The bondsman was detained on scene.
SPD Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the shooting. In the meantime, the victim’s family is planning his funeral.
“Unfortunately, the streets had a hold of him,” Smith said. “It took a toll on all of his relationships.”
Smith and the victim are legally married but have been separated for a long time. This August would have been their 19th wedding anniversary. Despite the separation, the two have remained close for all these years – however, Smith said it has not been easy. She said her husband had struggled with drug addiction for the last decade.
She believes his addiction led him down this dangerous path, ultimately to his death over the weekend; yet she wants to know why and how.
“It’s just kind of a shock. I keep hearing mixed things on what exactly happened,” she said. “I feel like the only people who really deserve an answer at this point are his kids.”
Smith and the victim share two kids together: Arianna Smith, 17, and Christopher Jr., 16. They both live with Smith in Vancouver. Only recently had the victim found his own place in Spokane.
“We tried to talk every day,” Arianna Smith said.
Arianna had talked to her dad just days before he was killed. She said their relationship was not anywhere close to perfect, but at the end of the day Chris was her dad, and he tried his best.
“He never failed to show the people who he cared about that he was there, and that he loved you,” Arianna Smith said.
The Smiths are planning Chris’s funeral for the end of the month.