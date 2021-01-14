Families across our region are cleaning up the aftermath Wednesday’s wind storm.
One family in Coeur d’Alene is counting their blessings that everyone is okay, because survival for one family member was a matter of inches.
Justin Ator was eating breakfast Wednesday morning, when he said he had a feeling the tree in his neighbors yard was going to fall.
Moments later, Ator said the power went out, and the tree fell into their main living area just a few feet away from him and just a foot away from where his 12 year old daughter was sleeping.
“I heard a big bang, my heart started racing and I started screaming,” said his daughter.
Ator said if the branch had landed a foot further it could have taken something priceless. But, the chimney stopped it from going any further.
“The whole scenario is really scary, we are just really grateful no one got hurt,” said Ator.
Ator said that his family has rented this home for 4 years, and has been worried about the tree in his neighbors property since moving in.
He said he tried contacting the city council, his landlord, and his neighbor to do something about it for years.
“Anything that is as large as that should in a residential area I don’t think is safe, I guess this proof this is correct,” said Ator.
Now in the aftermath.
“It’s hard to see this,” said Ator.
“It’s going to be really hard to leave this place,” said his daughter.
But, they still have each other.
“The family that I have I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” said his daughter.
“We are going to take all the good things out of this that we can, its life at its best,” said Ator.
We have reached out to the city council about Ator’s concerns and what they can do about removing large trees like these from peoples yards.
Councilman Dan Gookin responded and said the issue is private property rights.
“If the tree is in the public right of way, the City can send out our arborist to have a look at it for potential removal,” Gookin said. “Otherwise, any issues regarding trees are between neighbors.”
