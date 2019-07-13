Six years ago on July 13, 2013, ‘Glee’ actor Cory Monteith passed away unexpectedly at 31-year-old from an overdose of heroin and alcohol.
well.. i know what i’ll be doing today #6YearsWithoutCory pic.twitter.com/F3nvPTr2Jd— emilee (@emersia_) July 13, 2019
To mark the anniversary, fans remembered Monteith on Twitter using the hashtag #6YearsWithoutCory.
In 2013, British Columbia coroner's office said, “there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith's death was anything other than a most tragic accident."
Monteith talked bluntly about struggling with addiction since he was a teenager, calling it a serious problem and telling Parade magazine in 2011 he was "lucky to be alive."