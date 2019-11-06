UPDATE: From Trooper John Bryant
Only the eastbound land of SR 28 is closed due to the investigation, and traffic is being alternated.
The backup is long there are local alternate routes to get around the scene.
State Route 28 is closed near East Wenatchee after a three car fatal crash.
The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted out that milepost four on SR 28 is closed and traffic is alternating.
This is just into the newsroom and we will update this story throughout the day.
