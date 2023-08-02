PULLMAN, Wash. - A crash between a car and semi truck three miles north of Pullman ended fatally on Wednesday.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on US-195 near Armstrong Rd. involving a car and a semi truck. The details of the crash are not known at this time, however it was confirmed to be a fatality. The number of victims and extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
The roadway is fully blocked at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers may experience long delays and are advised to avoid the area. A detour is in place via SR-27 at Grand Ave. through Pullman to Pullman-Albion Rd. back to US-195. There is no estimated time for reopening.