SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague.
The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. SCSO reports that the motorcycle involved in the crash appears to be stolen. No other vehicles were involved. The rider died on scene.
Witness, 22-year-old Reid Schultz, contacted deputies about the accident thinking the rider was his friend. When deputies arrived they found out he had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He was told to not leave the scene for questioning. That's when Schultz began running to his vehicle before deputies took him into custody.
The crash is under active investigation. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the rider at a later time when appropriate.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.