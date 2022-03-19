TACOMA, Wash. - A deadly collision involving two semitrucks and five cars closed all lanes of northbound traffic on the I-5 in Tacoma Friday, March 18 for nearly eight hours, opening back up just before 3:30 p.m.
In total, there were seven victims, with one dying at the scene.
Just an awful scene on I5 north in #Tacoma. Police tell me this multi vehicle crash happened shortly after 7:30am. Total of 7 victims, 1 fatality at this time. The drive of the maroon semi truck was arrested for DUI. Highway to be closed for several hours. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/gylrsfV4Bx— Tyler Unwin (@TylerUnwin) March 18, 2022
A 54-year-old man from Lakewood died from his injuries, and four others were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Fire officials reported one person was in critical condition, two had serious injuries, and one was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Two additional people were treated at the scene and released without hospitalization.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Reyer said the driver of one of the semis was arrested for DUI and is expected to faces charges of vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.