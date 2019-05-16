A father's dying wish, to see his son graduate high school, was granted in North Carolina.
An emotional Travis Grimsley walked the hall in his father Ronald's hospice center last week.
Entering the room where his dad was dying from brain cancer.
Giving Ronald Grimsley the chance to see his son graduate from west Brunswick High School.
"He lifted up his head and smiled with a grin. I knew he was listening," Grimsley said. "He was my father. I love my father very much."
The 54-year-old father of four died just hours later.