UPDATE:
KHQ has made contact with the family involved in this Father's Day rescue. The mother, Joice, wanted to be clear: she did have a life-jacket for her 10-month old. She and her husband had one too.
Joice says that she and her husband were meeting friends at Lake Coeur d'Alene to go kayaking and have lunch. She said because of the baby they showed up a little late, and their friends had already taken off. They decided to go out anyway, making sure they, and their baby, had taken all precautions necessary.
She said the lake was relatively smooth, but boats were going by quickly, and one fast boat created a wave that knocked over their kayak, sending mom, dad, baby and all of their belongings, into the chilly water.
Joice said her first thought was for her baby. She quickly told her husband to flip the kayak back over and put their baby in it so they could focus on calling for help. Her husband did so and then they began trying to get people's attention.
After 10-15 minutes, Captain Tony pulled up in the Gozzer Ranch boat shuttle. He got the baby on deck and they quickly worked to get the baby warm, with Joice's guidance from the water. Her husband went up next, as Joice swam around collecting their belongings. Joice said she was probably in the water for 25-40 minutes in all, her husband and baby were in the water less than she was.
Joice said she is grateful for Captain Tony and his crew and said she plans to visit him soon, to thank him in person. She wants everyone with kids to please make sure they're wearing appropriate life-saving gear, even if the child fights it. She also says she probably won't take her baby in a kayak again until he knows how to swim.
Previous Coverage
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- A Spokane family is lucky to be alive today thanks to a quick-thinking boat captain. The Gozzer Ranch Shuttle Captain, Tony Munda, says he was in the right place at the right time, and just doing his job. Most people would call him a hero. Captain Munda says on Father's Day he was piloting a shuttle across Lake Coeur d'Alene when he heard people screaming for help. He turned the shuttle boat toward the sound, and then saw a family of three in the water, next to a capsized kayak.
The Spokane family, a mother, father and infant under 10-months old, were having trouble staying afloat. The mother and father had life jackets on, but were having trouble keeping the baby, and themselves, above the cold water.
Captain Munda says he pulled up alongside the family, and first pulled in the baby, then the mother and father.
They'll be okay, but the Captain says it was a life or death situation.
We heard from someone who witnessed the rescue, who said "This guy needs to be recognized! There's still good people on this planet! Wow!"
Commented
