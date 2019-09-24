The FDA has expanded its recall of a widely used blood pressure drug.
The announcement targets an additional five lots of the generic drug Losartan, which is made by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited.
The recalled lots contain trace amounts of a chemical that has been linked to cancer. This is the fifth time in 2019 that Torrent has expanded its voluntary recall of Losartan.
Consumers taking the affected medication should speak with their doctors before they stop taking the drug.
These are the batches recalled:
- 13668-409-10 Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count. Batch number: 4DU2E009. Expiration date:12/31/2020
- 13668-115-90 Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count. Batch number: 4DU3E009. Expiration date:12/31/2020
- 13668-115-10 Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count. Batch number: 4DU3E018. Expiration date:02/28/2021
- 13668-116-90 Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count. Batch number: BEF7D051. Expiration date: 11/30/2020
- 13668-118-90 Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count. Batch number: 4P04D007. Expiration date: 07/31/2020