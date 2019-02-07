Lewiston, ID-- One man is dead after a roll over car crash on Bryden Canyon Road Lewiston Police Department confirmed.
On February 7, at around 4:00 p.m. authorities responded to a one vehicle rollover collision on Bryden Canyon Road and 8th Street.
31-year-old Cody Whitlock died after being ejected from the car during the crash. The other vehicle occupant has unknown injuries.
It was determined that the vehicle, a black 1998 Acura Integra, was West on Bryden Canyon Road when it lost control and left the North side of the roadway. The vehicle sheered off a light pole, before rolling several times and ultimately resting on its top.
The investigation is ongoing and Lewiston Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to please contact the police department at 208-746-0171.