Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Denzel (impound #37474) is an adult long-haired black cat. He's very shy in the shelter, and really doesn't want to be there. He's curious, friendly, and gentle, but he really needs someone who will trust that he'll open up once he gets into his forever home. He just needs some time to warm up!
- Sookie - who we accidentally called Jen on TV (impound #35878) is an adult brown tabby cat. She's also very shy in the shelter, and can't wait to get out of it. She might even come off as "standoff-ish," but it's really just because she wants to get into her forever home. She's calm, gentle, and a love bug, she just needs her opportunity to shine!
- Daddy (impound #37736) is an adult black pit and bulldog mix. This gentleman is the perfect mix of super stumpy, "thicc" and adorable! He was a little shy around new people when we met him, but warmed up after a few minutes, especially once he met Jax. He's a calm boy, who was very polite, and so sweet. He loves a good back or belly scratch, and LOVES playing in the snow! He'll make a great pet
- Wiley (impound #37954) is a young adult brown and tan pit mix. This little cutie is all head, probably because he needs a little help filling out. He's playful, excited, and very friendly. He's very interested in other dogs - maybe a little too much - but he really loves people. He might do best in a home that can give him lots of attention for activities, where he's also the only pet.