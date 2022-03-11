Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Tom E. Cat (impound #38964) is an adult grey tabby cat (upper left pic.) He's a sweet, affectionate boy, who's a little nervous in the shelter. Every time anyone opens his kennel, he just pops his head right out, and is eager to get some lovin'. He loves his treats, and can't wait to be your friend.
- Dolly (impound #36925) is an adult brown tabby cat (upper right pic.) She's a curious, happy girl, who's also a little shy in her current setting. She was really interested in learning more about Jax, but as soon as she realized he was a dog, she spoke up about it and made it clear she wanted some space. With humans though, she's a sweet, petite girl, who will make a great pet.
- Colt (impound #38545) is a young adult black lab mix. He's a big boy, with a lot of love to give! While he's still pretty young, he's polite, and seems to be beyond the insane puppy stage. He's playful, curious, happy and friendly, and he can't wait to make a family full of best friends.
- Biggie (impound #36884) is an adult tan Tosa or lab mix... whatever he is, he's a whole lot of happy. This big boy is actually a tri-pod, he came to SCRAPS with a broken front leg, that was recently amputated. Now, he's healing and doing grea! He doesn't seem to notice that he's running around on 3 paws, and as soon as his shaved hair grows in, you probably won't either! He'll most likely need a home that doesn't have stairs, but don't let that fool you. He still has lots of energy, and loves his play time.