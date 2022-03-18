Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Lover (impound #29874) is a senior medium-haired orange tabby cat. She's a very sweet, very calm girl, who's looking for a quiet retirement home. She's a lover as you might have guessed, so she's always happy to get an ear scratch or some affection.
- Phantom (impound #30391) is an adult black cat. He's a curious, friendly boy, who is very treat motivated! He's happy, playful, and read to get out of the shelter, and into his forever home.
- Helen (impound #36606) is an adult cream-colored malamute mix. She's a sweet, calm girl, with the softest coat you've ever touched! She can't see very well, so she'd really like a home that can be patient, and a safe space for her.
- Doja (impound #38492) is a senior black pitbull mix. This sweet girl looks like she's been through a lot, but that doesn't stop her from being a super kind, gentle, curious, friendly girl. She has a medical history, with some masses that have been removed, so be sure to check in with the vet at SCRAPS if you're hoping to welcome her into your family.