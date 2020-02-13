The last 3 days of sunny skies and mild temperatures had most of us thinking Spring, but a shift in our weather pattern going forward will bring the return of rain and snow at times into the weekend.
 
A few rain/snow mix showers will start off our Valentine's Day, but with temperatures hovering just above freezing, not much of that will stick. Skies will actually clear out for a sunny afternoon, great for a walk with your sweetheart!
Slushy Snow into Friday Morning
 
Another round of light snow (<1") arrives early Saturday morning, before a stronger system brings a mix of rain and snow Saturday night-Sunday. Heads up if you're traveling, while the lower elevations will be seeing messy, mixed showers, the mountain passes will get hit hard with snow all weekend long, so make sure you're checking travel conditions! Right now the best window to make it over the Cascades looks to be late-morning to mid-afternoon on Friday.
 
Happy Valentine's Day!

