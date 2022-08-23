The second of two baseball bashes looks to raise funds for both local High School American Legion Baseball and the Inland Northwest Men's Baseball League.
Shadle Park high school on Saturday, September 24th from 10am to 10pm. You can show up anytime between. Field has lights.
These baseball bashes are a chance to get more reps in whether that’s hitting, fielding or pitching. Going to be lots of innings played. It’s going to be a great time. More people that are there, the better.
Everyone is welcome to come to these. Players/coaches, any friends, family etc are all welcome. Let your friends/teammates know as well. All you have to do is show up with your equipment and a uniform.
Prizes included for raffle/HR Derby: 4 Mariners tickets , 4 Spokane Indians tickets, 5 Mariners players autographed 5x7 cards, Nolan Ryan cards, Don Larson perfect game autographed ball.
If you're interested here is a link to RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/635174698127125