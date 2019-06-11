Pushing ahead to tomorrow, we could see record breaking temperatures will your highs anticipated to be 10-15 degrees above average! Look for temperatures into the low 90's. Of course, with this heat don't forget to stay hydrated and if you're going to be outside you will need the sunglasses and sunscreen. Take care of your pets! Don't leave them in the car and make sure the concrete isn't too hot for their paws if you are going on a walk. This weekend the sunshine should stick around and temperatures ought to be slightly cooler than what we are seeing this week.
Feeling HOT HOT HOT
For your Tuesday in Spokane we will see plenty of sunshine and nice clear skies tonight. An area of high pressure is in place bringing with it dry conditions and warmer weather. Today we will look for the daytime high to top out in the mid 80's. We are talking highs today 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.