We saw showers earlier this morning, but they have continued to move East leaving us with dry conditions. There is a nice mix of sun and clouds, we are expecting the skies to continue to clear. You can already see a difference from this morning! Temperatures today should be closer to normal, into the mid 80's. We are watching for some gusty winds this afternoon. Those could be up to 20mph in the Spokane area.
Tomorrow is looking warmer than today with temperatures reaching the upper 80's and mostly sunny skies. The dry weather remains through Saturday when temperatures continue to bump up a few degrees. By Sunday the next system arrives bringing breezy conditions and mountain thunderstorms.