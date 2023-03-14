SPOKANE, Wash. - In Feb. 2022, the City of Spokane put up fencing on the walkway under the viaduct on Browne Street in downtown, citing a need to keep the area clean and safe and prevent homelessness camping. 13 months later, homeless people are back to camping underneath the Browne Street Viaduct, after five holes were found cut in the fencing, allowing easy access to areas previously walled off.
“Sometimes you feel a little bit unsafe,” Thomas Baker, a resident who lives near the area, said. “I’ve had a couple times where I’ve actually almost had to whip out my pepper spray because they were getting really aggressive not wanting you to pass by.”
This comes at a time as downtown shelters are filling up, leaving some with few options.
“Cannon Street shelter and Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) shelter are the only two shelters that – if you’re a couple – you can go there together,” Julie Garcia from Jewels Helping Hands said. “And Cannon is always full.”
As of publication, there were 36 available low barrier beds for adult men and women, all at TRAC, with another 12 at Truth Ministries Shelter for adult men. The city aims to educate about those shelters to prevent people sleeping on the street.
“There are beds available and we recommend people go to ShelterMeSpokane.org and that gives you the most current information,” City of Spokane Director of Communication said.