If you really like heat and lots of sunshine, Friday is for you! But the end of the week also brings about some dangerous fire conditions as a cold front gets set to arrive.
Temperatures will surge up near 90° in Spokane for the 3rd time this week by Friday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for everyone. But the surge in temperatures is also a sign that things are about to change.
A cold front starts to push into the region during the afternoon. And while that front will drop temperatures about 20° by Sunday, its impact on Friday will be wind, especially in Central Washington.
Wind, combined with hot and dry conditions mean IF a fire were to start it could spread quickly, and we definitely don't want that to happen!
As for the weekend? Right now, Saturday looks dry in Spokane but showers, and maybe even a few thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Plan your weekend accordingly!
