For the first time in a while, some of us might actually be lucky enough to wake up with a few showers on Wednesday morning.
An area of low pressure sitting off the coast of Washington and Oregon was able to spin some in Tuesday night. Unfortunately, these showers look to be pretty hit and miss but at least it's something!
Morning showers look to clear out by Wednesday afternoon though and most of us will be seeing sunshine by dinner-time. Thursday looks to bring a little more action.
The same low pressure storm will push east over the top of us throughout Thursday, and promises to bring some much needed rain to the Idaho Panhandle.
Meanwhile, Spokane and areas west will be mostly skipped by the beneficial rain and instead see another round of breezy winds.
Once that low moves out on Friday, temperatures will warm up quickly in time for the weekend!