We now know which toys are finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
The 12 finalists up for this year's hallowed halls are:
- The Care Bears
- The Coloring Book
- The Fisher-Price Corn Popper
- Jenga
- Magic the Gathering Card Game
- Masters of the Universe action figures
- Matchbox Cars
- My Little Pony
- Nerf Blaster
- The Board Game Risk
- Smartphones
- The Top
The three toys that receive the most public votes will join the other top three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.
This year's toy inductees will be announced Thursday November 7th at the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.