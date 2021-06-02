WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Fifteen members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University are facing charges of Furnishing Liquor to Minors. The charges are connected to the death investigation of Sam Martinez, a pledge at the fraternity.
Court documents name the 15 fraternity members as Wesley Oswald, Griffin Fish, Maxwell Rovegno, Jaron Selset, Finn Anderson, Joshua Entriken, Luke Hawksford, Jack Kuske, Jacob Lewis, Jeremy McAteer, Cole Peterson, Tyler Kim, Garrett Smith, Cameron Thomas, and Nolan Valcik. Each member listed in the court documents have been charged with at least one count of furnishing liquor to minors, with some members being charged with multiple counts.
The charges are gross misdemeanors, carrying a maximum sentencing of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine. The court documents name Sam Martinez as one of the minors involved in the incident, but other minors are also listed in the documents as well.
In November of 2019, Martinez died from alcohol poisoning. He was found inside the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity following a Greek function.
A police investigation is looking at whether drinking and hazing may have lead to his death.
The 15 men are each charged with allegedly supplying alcohol to one or more pledges at a fraternity event that was part of an initiation process.
The Interfraternity Council at WSU released a statement in January of 2020 announcing the need for change in the fraternity community. You can read their full statement here.
