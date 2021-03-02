restaurant sign

SPOKANE, Wash - 160 Restaurants in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region have signed up to take part in the Great Dine Out March 12 to 27. 

Restaurants will have three items to feature in the event guide. 

The menus will be included in the March 11 edition of the Inlander and online here

LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

1898 Public House

315Cuisine

Adelo’s Pizza, Pasta and Pints

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

Ambrosia Bistro and Wine Bar

Anthony's at Spokane Falls

Anthony's CDA

Austin's Live Fire Barbecue

Baba Restaurant

Backyard Public House

Bardenay

BARK, A Rescue Pub

Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern

Barrelhouse Pub & Pizza

Birdy's Sports Bar

Black Pearl Casino

Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar

Brick West Brewing Company

Browne's Boomtown Bistro

Capone's Pub & Grill

Cascadia Public House

Casper Fry

Charley's Grill & Spirits

Charlie P's

Checkerboard Tap Room

Chinook Crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted

Clinkerdagger Restaurant

Cochinito Taqueria

Cole's Bakery & Cafe

Collective Kitchen

Commellini's

Cosmic Cowboy Grill

Craft & Gather

Crafted Taphouse

D'bali Asian Bistro

Das Stein Haus

David's Pizza

De Leon's Taco & Bar

Ding How Liberty Lake

Dogtown Taphouse and Barbecue

Downriver Grill

Durkin's Liquor Bar

Elliotts an urban kitchen

EPIC Sports Bar

Europa Restaurant & Bakery

Fai's Noodle House

Ferrante's Marketplace Cafe

Ferraro’s Homemade Italian

Ferraro's North Restaurant and Bar

Fiesta Grande

Fleur De Sel

Fresh Soul

Gander and Ryegrass

Gilded Unicorn

Globe Bar & Kitchen

Gordy's Sichuan Café

Grand Restaurant and Lounge

Hang 10 Hawaiian Grill

Hay J's Bistro

Heritage Bar & Kitchen

High Tide Lobster Bar

Hillyard pub and grub

Honey Eatery and Social Club

Hop Mountain Taproom & Grill

Huckleberry's Natural Market 9th Street Bistro

Illinois Avenue Bar and Grill

Iron Goat Brewing

Italian Kitchen

Izumi Sushi and Asian Bistro

izzy's Comfort Kitchen

Jake & Clay's Public House

Kinja Japanese Restaurant

Kobe Hibachi

Laguna Cafe

Latah Bistro

Logan Tavern

Longhorn Barbecue

Lost Boys' Garage Bar & Grill

Mac Daddys Pub & Grill

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Magnolia American Brasserie

Mamma Mia's Italian Restaurant

Mango Tree

Manito Tap House

Maple Street Bistro

Maracas Mexican Restaurant

Marketplace Restaurant & Amish Country Store

MAX at Mirabeau

McClain's Pizzeria

Monarch Ramen + Noodle House

Moon Time

Mustard Seed

Noodle Express

Nudo Ramen House

nYne Bar & Bistro

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille

Osprey Restaurant & Bar

Palm Court Grill

Park Lodge

Pete's Pizza

Pho Van

Piccolo Artisan Pizza Kitchen

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

Poole’s Public House

Prohibition Gastropub

QQ Sushi & Kitchen

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine

Radicci Italian Bistro

Red Tail Bar & Grill

Red Wheel Bar and Grill

Remedy Kitchen & Tavern

Republic Kitchen + Taphouse

Republic Pi

Rincon Tapatio

Rock City Grill

Rüt Bar & Kitchen

Saranac Public House

Satay Bistro

Scratch Restaurant/Rain Lounge

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub

SmokeRidge BBQ

South Hill Grill

South Perry Pizza

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Syringa Japanese Cafe and Sushi Bar

Tamarack Public House

Teton House

Thai Bamboo Restaurant

The Barrel Steak & Seafood House

The Barrel Steak and Seafood

The Black Diamond

The Bluebird. A Midtown Eatery.

The Boiler Room

The Crown & Thistle

The Elk Public House

The Filling Station Post Falls

The Flying Goat

The Lounge at Masselow's

The Mango Tree

The Moon Time

The Ponderosa Bar and Grill

The Porch Public House

The Swinging Doors

The Two Seven Public House

The Wave

True Legends Grill

TTs Brewery & Barbecue

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

Uncle Rusty's Diner

Versalia Pizza

Vicino Pizza

Vine & Olive Eatery and Wine Bar

Watts 1903 Spirits & Eatery

Wild Sage Bistro

Wiley's Downtown Bistro

Wooden City