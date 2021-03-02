SPOKANE, Wash - 160 Restaurants in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region have signed up to take part in the Great Dine Out March 12 to 27.
Restaurants will have three items to feature in the event guide.
The menus will be included in the March 11 edition of the Inlander and online here.
LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
1898 Public House
315Cuisine
Adelo’s Pizza, Pasta and Pints
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
Ambrosia Bistro and Wine Bar
Anthony's at Spokane Falls
Anthony's CDA
Austin's Live Fire Barbecue
Baba Restaurant
Backyard Public House
Bardenay
BARK, A Rescue Pub
Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern
Barrelhouse Pub & Pizza
Birdy's Sports Bar
Black Pearl Casino
Borracho Tacos & Tequileria
Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar
Brick West Brewing Company
Browne's Boomtown Bistro
Capone's Pub & Grill
Cascadia Public House
Casper Fry
Charley's Grill & Spirits
Charlie P's
Checkerboard Tap Room
Chinook Crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted
Clinkerdagger Restaurant
Cochinito Taqueria
Cole's Bakery & Cafe
Collective Kitchen
Commellini's
Cosmic Cowboy Grill
Craft & Gather
Crafted Taphouse
D'bali Asian Bistro
Das Stein Haus
David's Pizza
De Leon's Taco & Bar
Ding How Liberty Lake
Dogtown Taphouse and Barbecue
Downriver Grill
Durkin's Liquor Bar
Elliotts an urban kitchen
EPIC Sports Bar
Europa Restaurant & Bakery
Fai's Noodle House
Ferrante's Marketplace Cafe
Ferraro’s Homemade Italian
Ferraro's North Restaurant and Bar
Fiesta Grande
Fleur De Sel
Fresh Soul
Gander and Ryegrass
Gilded Unicorn
Globe Bar & Kitchen
Gordy's Sichuan Café
Grand Restaurant and Lounge
Hang 10 Hawaiian Grill
Hay J's Bistro
Heritage Bar & Kitchen
High Tide Lobster Bar
Hillyard pub and grub
Honey Eatery and Social Club
Hop Mountain Taproom & Grill
Huckleberry's Natural Market 9th Street Bistro
Illinois Avenue Bar and Grill
Iron Goat Brewing
Italian Kitchen
Izumi Sushi and Asian Bistro
izzy's Comfort Kitchen
Jake & Clay's Public House
Kinja Japanese Restaurant
Kobe Hibachi
Laguna Cafe
Latah Bistro
Logan Tavern
Longhorn Barbecue
Lost Boys' Garage Bar & Grill
Mac Daddys Pub & Grill
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
Magnolia American Brasserie
Mamma Mia's Italian Restaurant
Mango Tree
Manito Tap House
Maple Street Bistro
Maracas Mexican Restaurant
Marketplace Restaurant & Amish Country Store
MAX at Mirabeau
McClain's Pizzeria
Monarch Ramen + Noodle House
Moon Time
Mustard Seed
Noodle Express
Nudo Ramen House
nYne Bar & Bistro
O’Doherty’s Irish Grille
Osprey Restaurant & Bar
Palm Court Grill
Park Lodge
Pete's Pizza
Pho Van
Piccolo Artisan Pizza Kitchen
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
Poole’s Public House
Prohibition Gastropub
QQ Sushi & Kitchen
Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine
Radicci Italian Bistro
Red Tail Bar & Grill
Red Wheel Bar and Grill
Remedy Kitchen & Tavern
Republic Kitchen + Taphouse
Republic Pi
Rincon Tapatio
Rock City Grill
Rüt Bar & Kitchen
Saranac Public House
Satay Bistro
Scratch Restaurant/Rain Lounge
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene
Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub
SmokeRidge BBQ
South Hill Grill
South Perry Pizza
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Syringa Japanese Cafe and Sushi Bar
Tamarack Public House
Teton House
Thai Bamboo Restaurant
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
The Barrel Steak and Seafood
The Black Diamond
The Bluebird. A Midtown Eatery.
The Boiler Room
The Crown & Thistle
The Elk Public House
The Filling Station Post Falls
The Flying Goat
The Lounge at Masselow's
The Mango Tree
The Moon Time
The Ponderosa Bar and Grill
The Porch Public House
The Swinging Doors
The Two Seven Public House
The Wave
True Legends Grill
TTs Brewery & Barbecue
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
Uncle Rusty's Diner
Versalia Pizza
Vicino Pizza
Vine & Olive Eatery and Wine Bar
Watts 1903 Spirits & Eatery
Wild Sage Bistro
Wiley's Downtown Bistro
Wooden City
