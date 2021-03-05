To find more information about 2nd Harvest Food Banks CLICK HERE: https://2-harvest.org/food-near-me-wa/
- Woman wins jackpot at local casino, found dead 2 days later
- 'This is a bombshell for the entire state': Spokane Police officers no longer making arrests for simple drug possession following State Supreme Court's ruling
- UPDATE: 4-year-old Othello boy dies after suffering gunshot wound to the head, father arrested
- "This is a somewhat unusual situation"; Spokane waterline clogged with roots, ice finally fixed
- Spokane Valley man wary after care package for Texas family arrives damaged, items added
- Horse seized during raid dies in SCRAPS care; animals ordered to be returned to family
- WATCH: Toddler falls from 12th floor apartment, suffers non-life-threatening injuries
- Over 500 COVID vaccine appointments listed as "available" in Spokane on DOH website
- 73-year-old Post Falls man dies after being hit by a car in a parking lot
- "Who wants to eat like that?"; Parents upset over masked up mealtimes for Spokane students
