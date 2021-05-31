SPOKANE, Wash- Memorial day weekend to labor day marks what officials call, "The 100 deadliest days of summer,” with people itching to get out of their homes and more people on the road law enforcement is concerned.
Law enforcement says due to COVID restrictions being rolled back and summer weather there’s an influx of travelers on the road.
Roughly 72% of teen drivers say over the last 30 days they have been distracted behind the wheel.
“We see a lot of teens while they're at the intersection,” Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said, “Get on their phones scroll social media and they're not paying attention."
During the 100 deadliest days of summer, we typically see an increase in fatal crashes especially those involving teenagers.
Some of those distractions include driving over the speed limit, texting, and aggressive driving or drowsy driving.
Law enforcement is asking you to chat with your teen drivers, due to COVID there have been fewer people on the road so they may be more custom slow roadways, officers are saying simple reminders could save lives.
