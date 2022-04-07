FROM: Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management
ALERT! Kootenai
IF WE CAN'T REACH YOU, WE CAN'T ALERT YOU.
Kootenai County wants everyone in the County to have the opportunity to receive alerts and warnings quickly during an emergency. That is why we are encouraging all residents of Kootenai County to sign up for “Alert! Kootenai”. This system enables the County to provide the public with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as winter storms, flooding, major forest fires, unexpected road closures, evacuations of building or neighborhoods and more.
To sign up for emergency alerts and warnings, simply go to www.kcsheriff.com/228/AlertKootenai to setup your login, password and enter your address and contact data. Landline telephones are automatically setup to receive these emergency alerts.
"Alert! Kootenai” is a joint effort of the Kootenai County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff, Local Emergency Planning Committee and first response agencies and drastically enhances the County’s ability to alert the public during emergencies. By opting into the “Alert! Kootenai” emergency notification system, you will be informed before, during, and after incidents that could impact your safety. For more information: Call (208) 446-1850 or email ENSsupport@kcgov.us
