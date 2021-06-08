If you have a family member who's battling Alzheimer's or if you've recently been diagnosed yourself there are additional resources available to help you throughout the Inland Northwest.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, the first thing you should do is connect with them through their 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
They can help connect you with caregiving resources, information about recognizing the signs of Alzheimer's and support groups for family members or people living with the disease.
You can also log on to alz.org/alzwa.
