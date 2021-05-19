...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Chewelah, Cheney, Tyler, Chattaroy, Republic, Curlew,
Colville, Ione, Metaline Falls, Usk, Diamond Lake, Newport, Priest
River, Priest Lake, Plain, Winthrop, Twisp, Mazama, Deer Park,
Clayton, and Loon Lake.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could damage or kill
sensitive plants.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
