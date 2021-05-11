CHENEY, Wash. - A bald eagle is back in the wild after recovering from secondary poisoning.
According to Birds of Prey Northwest, the bird likely ate an animal that had consumed poison.
Founder of Birds of Prey NW Janie Veltkamp said the bald eagle was found by a hiker near Spokane. She said Wayne called the organization to report the injured bird.
Veltkamp said since the bird was found incapacitated and struggling to breathe, she walked the hiker through rescuing the bird.
"We usually don't usually coach people through the rescue of a bald eagle," Veltkamp said. "They are big formidable and dangerous. But this bird was totally unconscious, eyes closed barely breathing so I made the decision to have the rescuer intervene."
The rescuer brought the bald eagle to Birds of Prey Northwest's clinic in Post Falls, receiving two months of treatment.
"Without human intervention, this bird would have died," Veltkamp said. "He is very lucky to have been found, treated and released."
Birds of Prey Northwest is a non-profit organization that rehabilitates birds and rescues around 150 birds a year.
If you find an injured bird you can call them at 208-245-1367.
