Police lights - Vault photo

There's a new way to report a crime in Coeur d'Alene. The Coeur d'Alene Police Department announced a new way to give tips anonymously through text, web browser or app.

Tips go to a third-party service which acts as a privacy buffer to screen out all your personal information. 

You can go to CDAID.org/police for the link to download the app.

You can also text 847-411 and include the key word "CDAPDTIP" with your message. 

This is a non-emergency service. If you have an emergency, you should call 911.

