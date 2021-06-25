There's a new way to report a crime in Coeur d'Alene. The Coeur d'Alene Police Department announced a new way to give tips anonymously through text, web browser or app.
Tips go to a third-party service which acts as a privacy buffer to screen out all your personal information.
You can go to CDAID.org/police for the link to download the app.
You can also text 847-411 and include the key word "CDAPDTIP" with your message.
This is a non-emergency service. If you have an emergency, you should call 911.
