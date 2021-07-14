Johnson & Johnson is recalling multiple sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.
The recall impacting products such as Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.
The small trace of chemicals was found after the company ran an independent laboratory test. An investigation is ongoing into how benzene got into the sunscreens.
J&J is asking all consumers to stop using the sunscreens immediately. Customers can get a refund by calling J&J’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673.
Item lot numbers for Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens can be found here.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is a highly flammable chemical that is present throughout the environment. Repeated exposures can cause cancer and damage the immune system.
Symptoms of the chemical vary but can range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels or death.
