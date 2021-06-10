City of Spokane looking for public feedback on Illinois Avenue bikeway project

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane wants your feedback on design options for a new Illinois Avenue bikeway project.
The City says with Illinois Avenue scheduled for resurfacing from Perry Street to Market Street in the coming years, improving the safety of infrastructure for walking and biking as been identified as a priority.
To see the design options, click here.
PROVIDE FEEDBACK:
- Online public meeting June 10 at 4 p.m.
- Click here to join the meeting
- Access code: 1874 31 0562
- Meeting password: FPefPtSJ443
- By phone: (408) 418-9388
- You can email questions/comments to: illinoisbikeway@spokanecity.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.