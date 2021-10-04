The deadline for Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate is quickly approaching. By October 18, all state employees and healthcare workers-- which includes firefighters-- must be fully vaccinated or risk being out of a job.
The Spokane Fire Department had 52 firefighters file exemptions that were approved by the city; however, the city will not be able to make accommodations for those firefighters. This means they are back at square one-- get vaccinated or find other work. City leaders have come up with options for the 52 firefighters who do not want to get the vaccine and added that no firefighter will be outright fired for failing to meet the Governors mandate.
As of Monday October 4, 2021, 10 firefighters withdrew their exemptions. Here is an outline of the City's options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.