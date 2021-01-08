The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced $1.8 million in grants to 24 child care organizations to address the child care crisis in the sate.
38% of the money that the organizations will receive comes from state general funds, the other nearly 62% comes from "generous donors who supported the Safe Start Fund for a Healthy Economic Transition and Recovery."
The Department of Commerce awarded $1.36 million in the first round of child care grants in September.
"This pandemic has impacted individuals and businesses in very different ways, among them a concerning trend in women leaving the workforce due to extraordinary demands on families to teach and care for children at home," said Commerce Director Lisa Brown, "A robust and equitable economic recovery depends on families having access to affordable, quality child care."
Brown cites a study done by the Child Care Collaborative Task Force that shows one in five parents have turned down a job offer or promotion due to child care issues. She also cites what is being called a "shecession," where four times as many women than men left the workforce in September.
The 24 organizations receiving the grants are:
- African Community Housing and Development, $100,000 – Hope Learning Center Partnership project serving South King County
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County, $64,440 – Sedro-Woolley Learning Centers project serving Sedro-Woolley, Skagit County
- Clallam County Economic Development Council, $70,000 – Clallam Child Care Alliance project serving Clallam County
- Community Child Care Center, $62,775 – Community Early Learning Needs project serving Pullman and Whitman County
- Community Minded Enterprises, $63,470 – Tri-Cities Child Care Needs Assessment project serving the Tri-Cities area in Benton and Franklin counties
- Empowering Youth and Families Outreach, $66,600 – EYFO Extended Care Pilot Program with Bellwether Housing project serving South Seattle, King County
- Everett Community College, $100,000 – Everett Child Care Expansion Planning project serving Everett and Monroe, Snohomish County
- First 5 FUNdamentals, $78,408 – From Crisis to Stability—Reforming Child Care for Long-Term Success project serving Pierce County
- Healthy Ferry County Coalition, $87,000 – Ferry County Child Care Planning project serving Ferry County
- Horn of Africa Services, $90,000 – HOAS Child Care Partnership project serving King County
- Hugging Tree Legacy, $66,576 – Jefferson County Child Care Expansion project serving Jefferson County
- Joyce Sobel Family Resource Center, $26,985 – Finding a Local Solution to Rural Service Industry Child Care Needs project serving San Juan Island, San Juan County
- Kittitas County Health Network, $69,350 – Collaborating to Increase Access to Child Care Opportunities in Kittitas County project serving Kittitas County
- Machinists Institute, $90,000 – Child Care in the Trades project serving Washington state
- New Birth Home Now, $90,000 – New Birth Center for Community Inclusion (NBCCI)/Renton Innovation Zone Partnership (RIZP) Collaborative Partnership for Early Learning Expansion project serving Skyway-West Hill, King County
- North Central Educational Service District, $87,600 – Family, Friends and Neighbor (FFN) Opportunities for Ongoing Learning project serving Okanogan and Ferry counties
- Orcas Island Community Foundation, $68,000 – Collaborative Planning for Early Childhood Education Access and Quality project serving Orcas Island, San Juan County
- Play Frontier, $28,185 – Advancing Child Care Access in Rural Washington project serving the Columbia Gorge in Skamania County
- Reclaiming Our Greatness, $73,975 – Student Family Support Program project serving Seattle, King County
- Start Early (Ounce of Prevention Fund), $100,000 – Developing a Pipeline of Family Child Care through ParentChild+ Engagement project serving King, Pierce and Yakima counties
- Walla Walla Community College Foundation, $84,000 – Feasibility of a Valley-Wide Affordable and Accessible Child Care System project serving Walla Walla Valley in Walla Walla County
- Washington STEM, $100,000 – State of the Children in Southwest Washington project serving Clark County
- Workforce Southwest Washington, $52,560 – The Business Case for Child Care project serving Cowlitz County
- Yakima Valley Community Foundation, $90,000 – Economic and Racial Equity for Family Home Providers project in Toppenish and Wapato, Yakima County
Additional information, like what you can do if you need help with child care through programs like Working Connections Child Care, can be found here.
