STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - On Friday morning, May 27, 9-year-old Lily was attending camp at Fruitland with her family when she was attacked by a cougar.
While initial details were sparse, her uncle Alex has since set up a GoFundMe for the family, with updates of Lily's condition that highlight just how serious the attack was.
Cougar attacks are extremely rare in Washington, but they can be severe when they do happen. Such was the case with Lily.
Investigations are on-going, but it appears the attack was sudden, with little she could have done in the moment. One person at the camp had a firearm and shot the cougar at the scene, killing the cat.
Lily was airlifted to a local hospital, where her uncle says she was in a coma for a time. She remains in ICU, though she reportedly woke sometime before noon on May 30. Her uncle says she's aware of what happened, can speak and think clearly, and move her arms and legs.
But there's still a long road of recovery ahead.
"We are praying to God that she recovers fast everything goes well during this hard time that they are going through," her uncle says.
Lily's mother, Yelena, is taking time off work to care for her daughter. Alex took the initiative and set up the fundraiser for the family, stating, "I am asking for your prayers and support of her mom Yelena, due to all medical expenses and time off work, please help raise funds so we all can support and help Yelena take care of her daughter, Lily."
So far, over $50,000 has been raised of the $100,000 goal.
If you would like to help the family out, visit the GoFundMe page to donate!
