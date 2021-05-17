If you haven't signed up for a Covid-19 vaccine, there will be a free vaccination clinic at Lewis and Clark High School on Monday, May 17th.
It will be from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. at 521 W. 4th Ave., Spokane, according to SRHD.org.
This clinic will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This vaccine requires two doses and is currently authorized for use in individuals age 12 and older.
Any extra doses will be distributed to individuals scheduled on a waitlist. If no appointments are available at the time of scheduling, you may opt to add yourself to the waitlist.
If you need assistance with scheduling an appointment, call 1-800-525-0127 and press # and let the operator know the date and location of the clinic.
