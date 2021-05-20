Deadline to submit name suggestions for Sheridan Elementary is June 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - June fourth is the deadline for community members to submit name suggestions for Sheridan Elementary. On June 16, three finalists will go to the school board and after a public hearing on June 23, the board will pick the new name.
In March, Spokane Public Schools voted to change the name of the school, named after General Philip Sheridan, who's known for anti-Native American sentiments.
