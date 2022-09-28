SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will hold an open house for its new contract clinic in Bonner County near Sandpoint.
The open house will take place Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.
The contractor, STGi International will offer a full-time Physician, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and two full Primary Care teams, in addition to mental health, telehealth, limited laboratory and other health care services. The aim is to increase access to care for Veterans living in north Idaho.
The Bonner County VA Clinic is affiliated with Mann-Grandstaff VAMC in Spokane and three other outpatient clinics between Libby, MT, Coeur d’Alene and Wenatchee, WA.
Veterans living in the 64,000 square mile area around Mann-Grandstaff VAMC can voluntarily enroll with VA to receive health care and benefits earned during their military service.
The Bonner County VA Clinic hours of operation will be 8:00am – 4:30pm, Monday-Friday. You can contact the clinic at (208) 263-0450.
