SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you want the chance of a thrilling opportunity while simultaneously helping to provide the gift of homeownership to the community? Then Habitat for Humanity has just the event for you!

On Saturday, May 14, Habitat for Humanity will host their Over The Edge fundraiser event, and they're hoping for Edgers as well as Ropes volunteers to help make the event a success!

Fundraiser Participants:

Participants in the event are asked to raise $1,000 from friends, family, neighbors, and so on for the chance to strap on a harness and rappel down the largest building in Spokane--the Bank of America building in downtown Spokane, which stands at a lofty 288 ft (88 m).

Whether facing your fears or seeking a thrill, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. And even better, the funds raised go towards Habitat's goal of providing affordable and attainable homeownership for those in need.

Participants, or Edgers, who don't quite make the $1k needed can make up the difference, with up to 30 days after the event to raise the funds. A $50 entry fee is required. Many Edgers don fun costumes to add some flair to their descent (note: the harness will strap around the legs, waist, and shoulders, so avoid costumes with too much extra bulk). A team of volunteers, a back-up device, and technicians make sure you're safe the whole time, even it feels like the scariest thing you've ever done.

If you're not able to make the May 14 event, a second Over The Edge event is scheduled for Oct. 15. Both of these events have limited availability, so get in while the gettin's good!

Ropes Volunteers:

Not sure if you can raise $1k? Maybe you'd rather stay out of the limelight or prefer to make sure Edgers stay safe in their descent, but you still really want to rappel down a building? You're in luck!

Habitat is also looking for Ropes volunteers. Whether you've washed windows your whole life, or you've never stood atop anything higher than your staircase, volunteers of any experience level will get plenty of training before the big day. Training will be held this Friday, May 13, and volunteers will have the chance to strap on their own harness and rappel for hands-on experience!

Just visit the Over The Edge event page and click this box:



More Info: