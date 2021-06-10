SPOKANE, Wash. - A pop-up vaccination clinic will be hosted at Parkade Plaza in downtown Spokane on Thursday.
It'll be held on Howard Street and will feature live music, games, giveaways and prize drawings.
The clinic will have both the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.
You can make an appointment online, but walk-ups are also accepted.
To make an appointment and learn more, click here.
CLINIC INFORMATION:
- Thursday, June 10
- 4-7 p.m.
- Parkade Plaza at 110 N. Howard Street
