SPOKANE, Wash. - The "Dude Perfect" group will be coming to Spokane Arena on Nov. 4 as part of their 2021 tour.
The Dude Perfect tour gets fans up close and personal as they witness crazy stunts, competitive battles and more.
“We’re so pumped to get back out on the road and travel around the country to see our fans LIVE in their city! Our 2019 tour was a massive success and we’ve been working hard to create a ton of new content and surprises for our fans this year. We can’t wait to bring the energy and see everyone in person this fall!” said Dude Perfect.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 23.
