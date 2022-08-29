BOISE, Idaho - Eligible families with students in Idaho can now receive funding for school supplies, services, tutoring, and other educational materials following the approval of Senate Bill 1255 by the Idaho State Board of Education through the Empowering Parents program.
Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program created by Idaho Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature to assist eligible parents and guardians in purchasing and receiving school necessities.
The program, applicable to students from kindergarten through grade 12, will provide $1,000 per student, or a maximum of $3,000 per family. The awarded grant money is used to purchase items from the Empowering Parents online marketplace which includes education-related resources such as internet connectivity, computer hardware, instructional material, tutoring services and more.
Inspired by programs such as the Strong Families, Strong Students (SFSS), a program administered by the State Board of Education to aid families during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Board President Kurt Liebich shared, “The SFSS program made a real difference during the pandemic and we expect the Empowering Parents program will continue to provide needed resources to help address learning loss and get our students back on track.”
These grants will be prioritized to households with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) at or below $60,000 per year. Following the first phase, the AGI limit will be expanded to households earning up to $75,000 per year for the second phase. Any grant funds still available will be accessible for all other eligible students.
Idaho parents and guardians should be able to start applying for grants mid-September. For anyone interested, the State Board of Education website has a portal one can sign up for to receive updates about the program: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/empowering-parents-program/
