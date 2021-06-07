Michael Gardner was identified as the man pulled from the Spokane River on Memorial Day. His family said his body was found on his oldest sons Mike’s 15th birthday.
"It's completely devastating our whole family has just been running non-stop at this point trying to figure out how we are going to support these kids and how we are going to sit around our holiday table without an empty seat,” said Cathleen Copper, Michael Gardner’s sister.
Supporting Michael’s four kids has been their top priority, so Gardner’s family went to work in the community, at first in the way of a carwash. Anything to raise money for Gardner's funeral expenses and kids. The family has a GoFundMe page and several events to raise money scheduled in the community.
Some of the events including:
- 6/12 – Rolling Coal BBQ at Liberty Park
- 6/12 – Car wash and Bake sale at 5005 N Division STE 108
- 6/12 – Birria Tacos at Quicks Barber Shop
"We want to bring him back to long beach and lay him to rest next to his dad and give his kids the opportunity by raising these finds to live out the dreams and aspirations that Mike had for his kids," Copper said.
The Gardner’s said they've raised nearly $3,000 so far and will continue to raise money until they reach their goal.
"Our goal is $25,000 and there is still a really long way to go but we could def use more than that because anything that comes extra will go right to his kids,” Copper said.
Gardner's body was pulled from the Spokane River near the Washington State University’s Spokane campus. The Medical Examiner told KHQ the cause of death is still unknown pending a toxicology report which could take months. But Gardner’s family doesn't think he drowned.
"If he would have drowned, we would have known he had water in his lungs from the autopsy that was done last week, but again that is all speculation until we get the reports back," Copper said.
