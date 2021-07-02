As we start to see more wildfires in our region, it's important to know exactly what "evacuation levels" mean.
EVACUATION LEVELS:
- Level 1: Be ready. Know about the danger in your area. Prepare for evacuation and start moving people with special needs, mobile property and (potentially) livestock and pets.
- Level 2: Be set. This means there's significant danger in your area. Relocate to a shelter or location outside the affected area. Or, if you choose to stay put, be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
- Level 3: Leave immediately. Danger is current or imminent in your area. Do not delay leaving to gather your belongings.
To prepare ahead of time, you can create an emergency supply "go bag" to be kept in your car or somewhere easily accessible.
WHAT TO PUT IN GO BAG:
- A three-day supply of non-perishable good and three gallons of water per person.
- A map marked with at least two evacuation routes.
- Prescriptions or special medications.
- A change of clothes.
- Extra eye glasses or contact lenses.
- An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler's checks.
- A first aid kit.
- A flashlight.
- A battery-powered radio and extra batteries.
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.).
- Pet food and water.
ITEMS TO TAKE IF TIME ALLOWS:
- Easy-to-carry valuables.
- Family photos and other irreplaceable items.
- Charges for cell phones, electronics.
