fireworks

Banned:

  • Cheney
  • Spokane
  • Mead
  • Spokane Valley
  • Liberty Lake
  • Post Falls
  • Priest Lake (considered protected forested land)

Allowed:

  • Colville
  • Bonners Ferry, ID (non-aerial, common fireworks only)
  • Deer Park (July 4th only, noon to midnight)
  • Airway Heights (private property only)
  • Coeur d'Alene (non-aerial, private property only)
  • Medical Lake, (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
  • Pullman (July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 7/4,  9 a.m. to midnight)
  • Hayden (June 23 to July 5, non-aerial only)

