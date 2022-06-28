Banned:
- Cheney
- Spokane
- Mead
- Spokane Valley
- Liberty Lake
- Post Falls
- Priest Lake (considered protected forested land)
Allowed:
- Colville
- Bonners Ferry, ID (non-aerial, common fireworks only)
- Deer Park (July 4th only, noon to midnight)
- Airway Heights (private property only)
- Coeur d'Alene (non-aerial, private property only)
- Medical Lake, (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- Pullman (July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 7/4, 9 a.m. to midnight)
- Hayden (June 23 to July 5, non-aerial only)
