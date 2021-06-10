This weekend, you can fish for free in both Washington and Idaho.
- Free Fishing Weekend if June 12-13
- Fishing licenses not required
- Vehicle access passes also not required
A discover pass won't be required on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, or Washington State Park lands, but will be required on DNR lands.
While fishing is free, all other rules still apple. So, make sure you know the regulations on size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures.
- Free fishing day is June 12
- Fishing licenses not required
- Fish and Game will have several free events at local fishing spots to help first-time fishers
There are a limited number of loaner rods and reels available to use. All other fishing rules, like creel limits, opening dates and tackle restrictions remain in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.