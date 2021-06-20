SPOKANE, Wash. - Friends of a Spokane woman with a harrowing story are asking for help after she nearly lost everything in Saturday's north Spokane apartment fire.
Linda Juitt narrowly escaped the blaze with her two young boys when all three of them went off the third story balcony.
Juitt dropped the boys from the balcony where others caught them safely. Juitt herself wasn't so lucky.
According to a Facebook post from a close friend, Juitt threw herself off after the boys, breaking her leg, sternum and fracturing other bones in the fall.
Juitt's friend, Randall Harris, has set up a fundraiser to help Juitt and her family get their life back on track.
The fundraiser's goal is $1,000. At the time of writing, $385 has been raised.
Harris also wrote that direct donations to the boy's grandmother who is taking care of them or directly Linda can be sent through Cash App or Venmo.
Grandmother's Venmo: @Rhonda-Pulliam
Linda Juitt's Cash App: $LindaJuitt
Donate to the fundraiser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/226317092448264/226317842448189
KHQ has reached out to Linda Juitt and verified the fundraiser.
