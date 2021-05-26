If you missed out on the Super Moon Wednesday morning, you're in luck. There are still opportunities to see a full moon this year.
DATES TO SEE A FULL MOON:
• June 24 -- Strawberry moon
• July 23 -- Buck moon
• August 22 -- Sturgeon moon
• September 20 -- Harvest moon
• October 20 -- Hunter's moon
• November 19 -- Beaver moon
• December 18 -- Cold moon
You can learn more about the names of these moons, attributed to their respective Native American tribes.
