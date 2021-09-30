FROM MAGELLAN TV:
Binge-watching documentaries is already an entertaining pastime for some (shoutout to 2020 for that!)—but what if you could get paid for it? This Halloween, you might have the chance!
Documentary streaming service MagellanTV is paying one person $100/hour to watch paranormal documentaries for 24 hours. That adds up to $2,400!
Check out the application and job details here.
Here's a quick rundown of the job:
What: MagellanTV is looking for one brave individual to watch 24 hours* of paranormal documentaries and share about it via social media. For completing the job, they'll receive $2,400 and a 1-year membership to MagellanTV.
Where: Candidates can apply here: https://www.magellantv.com/paranormal-dream-job
When: Applications are open now through October 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. EST
Why: As a documentary streaming service curated by filmmakers, MagellanTV is excited about its paranormal content and wants to share and see what other lovers of otherworldly happenings and ghost stories think.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.